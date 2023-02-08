Arsenal readying an offer to sign £32m midfield ace

Arsenal are keen to sign Manuel Locatelli from Juventus at the end of the season.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the Premier League leaders have an offer ready for the Juventus midfielder and they hope to sign him in the summer.

The 25-year-old has had a mixed spell at Juventus so far and Locatelli has not been able to live up to the expectations. He was expected to develop into a world-class player after his outstanding performances in the European Championships with Italy.

Arsenal were linked with the player back then as well and it remains to be seen whether they can finally get their hands on the midfielder this summer.

The Premier League side need to bring in upgrades on players like Mohamed Elneny and Albert Lokonga if they want to challenge for league titles and Champions League titles consistently. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been used extensively this season and Mikel Arteta needs more midfielders so that he can rotate his squad and keep the players fresh for multiple competitions.

Locatelli could be keen on a move to the Premier League at the end of the season, especially with the way his time at Juventus has unfolded. He has not been able to develop as much as he would have hoped. A fresh start at Arsenal could be what he needs right now.

Juventus signed the player on loan in 2021 and they have an obligation to sign him permanently for a fee of around £32 million at the end of this season. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay up for him and then sell him for a profit to Arsenal.