Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season.

The 34-year old’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of June and Deportivo also state that manager Xavi is keen for his former teammate to renew his deal at the club.

If Al Nassr can persuade Busquets to make the switch to the Middle East, it would be the club’s second marquee signing in under a year, with them signing Cristiano Ronaldo back in December.

Busquets is said to be waiting with his agent Josep Maria Orobitg to see if Barcelona can match or get close to Al Nassr’s offer but the Saudis will certainly not give up, with the state keen to bring the best players in the world to their league in order to promote the standard of football in the country as they attempt to win the bid for the 2030 World Cup.