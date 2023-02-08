Barcelona will take a look at defender Jordi Alba’s contract before deciding whether or not to extend it.

The Catalan giants find themselves in a rather awkward situation, with La Liga asking the club to lower their wage bill by almost €200million, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the club will consider whether or not to hand defender Jordi Alba a new deal.

The club did not sign anyone in January due to La Liga’s wage request, so they have a big task on their hands if they want to dip into the market in the summer.

Alba’s teammates Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets are also in limbo over new deal talks, with the latter offered a big money deal by Al Nassr, according to another Mundo Deportivo report, while he also has offers from the MLS, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

With Alba’s contract set to expire in 2024, Barcelona don’t want to rush into negotiations with the player but are aware that they could lose the 33-year old on a free transfer if he was to sign a pre-contract agreement with another team.

The captain of the Spanish national team, Alba struggled for form at the beginning of this season but has improved since the New Year, being involved in three goals in the last two matches.