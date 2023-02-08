Exclusive: Barcelona star’s potential transfer to PL club could be one to watch due to financial issues

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati could be one to watch in the summer transfer window due to the Catalan giants’ financial issues.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Fati is likely to attract interest from Premier League clubs in the coming months, though there’s not been any contact made so far.

The highly-rated young Spain international has long been tipped for a big future at Barcelona, but it now looks like his long-term future may lie away from the Nou Camp.

There’s plenty of competition for places in Xavi’s squad, particularly after the summer signings of big names like Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, so that could mean Fati is moved on.

Romano adds that a loan probably wouldn’t make sense for the 20-year-old, so we could see him being allowed a permanent transfer away to help the club’s finances.

“I’m aware there’s been talk of Ansu Fati being unhappy with his role at Barcelona,” Romano said.

“My understanding is Barca insist they want to trust Fati for present and future, but it’s one of the situations to watch in the summer because they also have to make money and improve the salaries situation.

“I think a loan makes no sense, the best solution would be a permanent deal but it’s really early to predict how or where.

“Despite speculation, Bayern Munich are not working on any deal for Fati. English clubs could be one to watch in the summer, but there have been no contacts so far.”

Romano also suggested Barcelona could sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid in the summer.