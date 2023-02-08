Big six Premier League club made an offer for Barcelona star in January

Although he did not have the biggest impact, Ferran Torres’ time at Manchester City can be deemed a success before the winger made the move back to Spain in 2022, and the Spaniard is said to be determined to be a success with FC Barcelona.

The Catalan giants signed the 22-year-old from Man City for €55m in January 2022 and after being a key player within the first six months of his time in Catalunya, the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha has seen the forward’s minutes diminish.

However, Torres reportedly remains convinced that he will triumph at Barcelona and has the rest of the season to show his worth, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The Barcelona outlet reports that a leading club in the Premier League made a bid for the Barca star this January, but the La Liga giants did not want to listen to any offers made because the winger remains a key part of their squad following the injury to Ousmane Dembele.

The Premier League club is unnamed in the report but it was likely Arsenal or Tottenham.

Arsenal were in the market for a winger for a long-time and were linked to Torres in the summer before the Gunners signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton this January. As for Spurs, the North London club brought in Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal, which suggests they were also in the market for a forward.

Whoever it was might return in the summer, as if the Spaniard doesn’t show Xavi his worth over the coming months, the Catalan club could be interested in selling the Spain international.