Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers in recent months and the latest name linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Dusan Vlahovic.

The 23-year-old Juventus striker has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months and Chelsea reportedly looking to secure his services.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Serbian international is one to watch as Chelsea look to bring in a recognized number nine at the end of the season.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “In terms of incomings, I think that they still may want more of a traditional old-fashioned striker. Dušan Vlahovi? is one to watch.”

The Blues have struggled in front of goal this season scoring just 22 goals in 21 league games and Graham Potter will look to bring in a reliable goal-scorer in the summer.

Vlahovic has had a mixed spell at Juventus so far (nine goals this season) but he has proven himself to be an excellent poacher in the Italian league over the years (50 goals in his last two seasons).

The 23-year-old has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football and he could solve Chelsea’s goal-scoring problems for the foreseeable future.

The Serbian international is young enough to improve further and he could develop into a world-class player for the Blues.

Chelsea have already added a lot of creativity to their side with the arrivals of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, and Noni Madueke this season. Vlahovic will certainly benefit from the service from them next season.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince Juventus to part with their prized prospect at the end of the season.

The Italian outfit paid a fee of around £62.8 million for the Serbian and he’s unlikely to come cheap in the summer.