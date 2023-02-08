Exclusive: Chelsea eye another striker signing as plan in place for Christopher Nkunku role

Chelsea look set to target another signing up front for the summer transfer window, as Christopher Nkunku will most likely not be used as a traditional number 9, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being set to leave, and with Armando Broja’s injury struggles, it’s not too surprising that Chelsea look to be in the market for a traditional centre-forward ahead of the summer.

The Blues have had problems up front for a while now, with recent signings like Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz not working out, while Aubameyang has also been disappointing and was never likely to be a particularly long-term option anyway.

Nkunku is set to join from RB Leipzig in the summer, but he can play a variety of roles and it seems he’s not being lined up to play as the main striker in Graham Potter’s side.

“I think it’s not surprising that Chelsea will explore market for new striker, Aubameyang will leave and they only have Broja,” Romano said.

“Nkunku is not a number 9, he’s probably going to play behind the striker. But it’s not too early to know for sure what decisions Chelsea will make on who’s going to be the right candidate.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt be intrigued about Nkunku’s role and the potential addition of yet another striker, and one imagines we’ll have a clearer idea about who will be on their wish list in the weeks and months ahead.