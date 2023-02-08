Versatile defender in talks with Chelsea to extend his contract

Chelsea are hoping to agree on a new contract with Lewis Hall.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Blues are currently locked in talks with the talented 18-year-old regarding a contract extension.

Hall is regarded as one of the best young players to have come through the Chelsea Academy and he has a big future ahead of him.

The highly talented left-back can operate as a winger as well and he could develop into a useful squad player for Graham Potter in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old has shown impressive progress in recent months and Chelsea are there for prepared to reward him with a new contract.

The youngster has made five appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea this season and he will be hoping to play more regularly in the coming seasons. The 18-year-old will fancy his chances of forcing his way into Potter’s first-team plans next season.

There is no doubt that the 18-year-old has the potential to succeed in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can continue his development and fulfill his potential at Stamford Bridge. The player has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2025 and it is no surprise that Chelsea want to keep him at the club so longer than that.

If Hall manages to continue his development as a footballer and establish himself as a first-team player for the Blues, he will end up saving millions in the transfer market for Chelsea.