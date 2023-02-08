Chelsea may have to pay €140m to secure the signing of Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix during the summer transfer window.

Felix signed for Chelsea on loan during the January transfer window. Despite making an impressive start on his debut, Felix was later sent off and hasn’t featured for Chelsea since due to a suspension.

Chelsea are yet to see the best of Felix but if he impresses for the remainder of the season, you wouldn’t put it past Todd Boehly coughing up the cash to sign him permanently.

However, it’s not going to be cheap to be able to bring Felix to Chelsea long-term. According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea may have to pay €140m to sign Felix.

Felix signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid before joining Chelsea on loan, so it’s clear that the Spanish club do see a future for him at the club.

Chelsea have Christopher Nkunku joining the club in the summer so the price tag Atletico Madrid may demand could put them off signing him on a permanent deal.