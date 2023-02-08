Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante could return to team training this week and could even play later this month.

Kante has been out injured for the majority of the season and hasn’t played since Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham in the middle of August.

Despite his ability declining in recent years, Kante has been a pivotal player for Chelsea since making the move from Leicester City. There’s no doubt that if he can prove his fitness he can be a key player for the remainder of the season.

According to Football London, his return to action isn’t too far away. The report claims that Kante could return to full first-team training later this week and potentially feature by the end of the month.

With the number of young players Chelsea have brought in recently, adding a player like Kante back into the mix will be perfect to help their development.

Kante is a seasoned Premier League midfielder and can pass on his experience to the young talent whilst also having the ability to have a positive impact on the team.