Chelsea defender Malo Gusto has suffered an injury whilst on loan at Lyon less than two weeks after securing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Gusto signed for Chelsea late in the transfer window and was immediately sent back to Lyon on loan for the rest of the season.

With a lack of cover for Reece James in the current Chelsea squad, bringing in a right-back to provide cover for the England international was necessary.

According to Football London, Gusto has suffered an injury whilst on loan at Lyon. The report claims that Gusto was substituted in the first half of their latest game whilst holding his hamstring.

Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious for Gusto and he’s able to recover within the next few weeks.

Many Chelsea fans will be thinking that Gusto has now been cursed after signing for the London club. Chelsea’s current injury list is huge and has been for the majority of the season, so it’s typical that Gusto signs for Chelsea and suffers an injury shortly after.