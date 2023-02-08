Exclusive: Chelsea transfer target’s asking price set at €40m after January approaches turned down

Inter Milan could be ready to let Denzel Dumfries leave in the summer transfer window, as long as the price is right.

The Serie A giants turned down approaches for the Netherlands international in January, but it seems clubs could have more luck coming back in with offers in the region of €40million in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Dumfries has shown himself to be a fine attacking full-back in his time in Italy, and it’s not too surprising that Chelsea were recently linked with him by FC Inter News.

Chelsea have Malo Gusto joining from Lyon in the summer, but there might be room for another right-back after a nightmare season of injuries for Reece James, while ageing defender Cesar Azpilicueta might not have as much of a role in the near future.

Inter are widely known to have financial issues at the moment, though Romano has suggested that won’t necessarily be the main driver behind decisions on Dumfries and on Romelu Lukaku.

“Premier League clubs are following Denzel Dumfries but Inter turned down all the approaches in January,” Romano said.

“In the summer the situation could change but they want at least €40m to sell Dumfries.

“For Romelu Lukaku, it will be discussed at the end of the season and will depend on many factors; it’s not just financial decision.”