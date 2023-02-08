Erik Ten Hag sends Man United fans message ahead of Leeds clash

Manchester United are preparing to take on rivals Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils, who will welcome their fierce rivals to Old Trafford, have a very good home record so far this season. Having lost just one game on home soil this campaign, Erik Ten Hag appears to be turning the Theatre of Dreams into a fortress once again.

Leeds, on the other hand, are in turmoil. After sacking manager Jesse Marsch at the start of the week, the Whites will travel to Manchester without a permanent boss.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal could face Man United & Newcastle competition for midfielder transfer

Ahead of what is a hugely important match for both sides, Ten Hag will know that another home win will see the Red Devils go level on 45 points with cross-town enemies Manchester City and just five behind leaders Arsenal, and consequently, the Dutchman has issued a no-nonsense rallying cry to his team.

Assuring fans that the Reds know the importance of taking all three points, Ten Hag, as per the club, said: “It’s definitely a big game in this part of England. It’s a big game for us and our fans – it means so much.

“We know what we have to do.”

Tonight’s match is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (GMT) but will not be broadcast on UK TV.