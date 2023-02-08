Everton trio ruled out of Merseyside derby showdown v Liverpool

Everton have three players missing for the upcoming Merseyside Derby clash against Liverpool.

The Toffees have just earned an important win over Arsenal in their first game under new manager Sean Dyche, but it remains to be seen what they can do against their bitter rivals Liverpool.

It doesn’t help that both Andros Townsend and James Garner are long-term absentees for Everton, while it now looks like they’re also set to lose Nathan Patterson for this big game.

Liverpool haven’t been at their best lately, but Everton will still need all the help they can get for this big game.

