“Let’s be honest” – Former Liverpool defender reacts to Jurgen Klopp’s Real Madrid links

Jurgen Klopp is enduring his worst-ever spell as Liverpool manager.

The Reds are already out of the EFL and FA Cup and sit down in 10th in the Premier League table. The club’s season hinges entirely on the Champions League and with a Last 16 knockout tie against defending champions Real Madrid coming up, it seems the odds are very much stacked against Klopp.

Consequently, now under pressure at Anfield, there have been suggestions that the German could leave his role and take up another high-profile job.

READ MORE: Barcelona set to review defender’s contract

Speaking in an exclusive interview at the start of the week, Stan Collymore said: “The reality is, if FSG sack Klopp, there is no one else out there better equipped to do a better job, so anyone calling for him to go should be careful what they wish for because I’m certain that if he suddenly became available, you’d have Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and even Chelsea all lining up.”

Reacting to suggestions that Klopp could end up succeeding Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid, former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol, who spoke to HITC, said: “Let’s be honest, he has had a bad seven months,” said Nicol. “But the last 14 years with Liverpool and Dortmund, he ain’t been bad.

“Really, would you have a problem?! Yeah, you are right (he would be brilliant). It would be good.”

Do you think Klopp should think about moving clubs? – Let us know in the comments.