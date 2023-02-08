Former Manchester United target has £10.6m release clause and could solve a problem at Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United target Paulo Dybala has a £10.6m release clause and he could solve a problem for the club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column last summer that Dybala was a target for Manchester United.

The Argentine forward eventually joined Roma in Serie A, but it’s now being reported that he has a fairly low release clause if Manchester United wanted to target him once again in the summer transfer window.

According to Sport, via Football London, Dybala’s release clause at Roma is only £10.6m. Dybala is a versatile forward and has played in a central role many times during his career.

Paulo Dybala in action for Argentina
More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United star for “developing” after setback
(Video) Wilfried Gnonto fires Leeds in front against Manchester United after less than a minute
Tottenham could offer 23-yr-old ace in a deal to sign World Cup star

With Wout Weghorst only on loan, Manchester United will need to recruit a striker during the summer and Dybala could be an ideal cut-price option for the club.

Dybala has scored seven goals in 15 league games for Roma so far this season and there’s no doubt he’d be a useful option for Manchester United.

United may be looking to sign a more high-profile target in the summer but if they want to add increased competition and depth to the squad, Dybala could be a shrewd bit of business.

More Stories Paulo Dybala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.