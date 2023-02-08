Former striker warns Man United are not out of title race

Manchester United cannot be ruled out of this season’s title race.

That is the view of former striker Dwight Yorke, who believes his old club, although outsiders to lift the 2022-23 Premier League, are still very much in contention.

United have been re-energised under new boss Erik Ten Hag. Slowly turning Old Trafford back into a fortress, the Red Devils have lost just one game at home all season and set to welcome rivals and managerless Leeds later tonight, fans will be expecting to see that run continue.

Ahead of what is an important match, United, with another win, can go level on points with Manchester City in second and would be just five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Speaking about the 20-time league winners’ chances of causing a major upset in the race for the title, Yorke, who spoke to Ladbrokes, as quoted by MEN, said: “Arsenal are in the driving seat, but I’m still expecting plenty of twists and turns.

“Who’s to say – you know, my old club are a little bit behind at the moment – if Manchester United can go on an unbelievable run, who’s to say they can’t come into the frame?

“No one is talking about Man United at the moment, but they’re just getting something going over there now, so maybe they could become a threat with Arsenal and Man City slipping up.

“But eight points is nothing; they have got a slight chance of winning the Premier League. There’s still 17 games and 51 points to play for, for United. There’s a lot of football in there.

“All United have to do is chip away and capitalise when Arsenal and City slip up. All of a sudden, we could see a dramatic shift in the title race.”

United’s home match against Leeds is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) on Wednesday but is not set to be broadcast live on UK TV.