‘Frightened’ Darwin Núñez told by pundit he has major Liverpool issue after record transfer

Pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Darwin Nunez could be suffering from stage fright amid his struggles with Liverpool this season.

Nunez hasn’t had the start many Liverpool fans would have hoped for when he signed from Benfica. Regular missed chances are potentially affecting him psychologically, but it’s difficult to judge him after less than a full season in the Premier League.

In his column for the BBC, Crooks has had his say on Nunez’s season so far.

“I’m beginning to think Núñez is suffering from stage fright. Clubs don’t come much bigger than Liverpool and the pressure can be enormous. Núñez is really struggling in front of goal,” said Crooks.