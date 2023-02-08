“I’m so angry” – Erik ten Hag slams Manchester United’s poor start against Leeds

Erik ten Hag has slammed Manchester United’s poor start against Leeds as they fought back from two goals behind to draw the game.

Leeds took the lead in under a minute as Wilfried Gnonto drilled one past David De Gea from outside the box. Manchester United pushed for an equaliser in the first half, but shortly after half time Leeds doubled their lead after Raphael Varane turned the ball into his own net.

Manchester United fought back to draw the game thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but the overall performance and poor start from United has disappointed manager Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag: “I’m so angry we started a derby in this way. I want to play now [against Leeds] immediately but I have to wait, my players the same. We have to save our energy and make sure we are ready for Sunday.” #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 8, 2023

Manchester United face Leeds at the weekend where Ten Hag will be desperate for his players to put things right against their rivals.

Casemiro served the first match of his three-game suspension against Leeds and there’s no doubt the Brazilian was hugely missed.

Manchester United will, unfortunately, have to attempt to beat Leeds without Casemiro once again. The midfield duo of Fred and Marcel Sabitzer worked reasonably well in terms of on the ball, but defensively there’s a huge drop-off without Casemiro.