Newcastle United and Manchester City could reportedly be set to battle it out for the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison in the summer.

The England international is being linked with both clubs by the Northern Echo, who state that a signing in that area of the pitch is likely to be a priority for Eddie Howe, while Pep Guardiola could also do with strengthening in that position amid doubts over Bernardo Silva’s future.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Maddison’s signature, but it’s certainly hard to imagine the 26-year-old staying at the King Power Stadium for much longer.

Leicester were genuine challengers for a top four place not so long ago, but are now struggling and one imagines a top talent like Maddison will want to be playing in the Champions League and competing for major trophies.

Newcastle are an exciting project that could appeal to Maddison, while Man City have a great record under Guardiola, though it remains to be seen how the FFP charges against them from the Premier League affect them in the transfer market.

It would be exciting to see what Maddison could do at a bigger club after a fine career at Leicester in the last few years, with the former Norwich City man scoring 53 goals in 188 games for the Foxes in total.