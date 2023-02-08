Journalist claims Chelsea summer signing’s future at the club is already in doubt

Chelsea could look to cash in on Kalidou Koulibaly at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Senegal international joined Chelsea from Napoli at the start of the season and he was expected to establish himself as a mainstay of the Blues’ defense.

However, Koulibaly has not been able to live up to the expectations so far and he has not been a regular starter at Stamford Bridge. Koulibaly is clearly taking more time to adapt to the league than expected.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the experienced defender could be moved on at the end of the season.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Hakim Ziyech is still there because his loan move fell through. I think Christian Pulisic has a question mark over his head. Maybe even Kalidou Koulibaly as well, even though he only joined the club over the course of the summer window. So, outgoings will be a big priority.”

The former Napoli defender is on high wages at Stamford Bridge and it makes sense for Chelsea to cash in on him unless he manages to recapture his peak form.

The Blues have already signed two talented young centre-backs in Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile over the last few months. With Fofana back from his injury blow now, Koulibaly could fall further down the making order at the London club and a summer exit would be ideal for the player as well.

The Blues will probably be hoping to recoup most of the £33 million they paid for the Senegal international and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Given his age and recent form, it is fair to assume that Chelsea will have to take a hit on the player. It would be better for them to cut their losses on him and move on.