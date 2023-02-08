Kieran Trippier insists that Chelsea and Arsenal target is better than Casemiro and Thomas Partey

Kieran Trippier has insisted that Chelsea and Arsenal target Declan Rice is better than Casemiro and Thomas Partey.

Rice has been a shining light for West Ham this season despite their disappointing performances. The England international has stayed loyal to the club that brought him through the academy so far, but you’d imagine there will be a time when he wants to join a Champions League-level club.

Ben Jacobs recently claimed in his CaughtOffside column that Chelsea and Arsenal were both interested in signing Rice, with the latter now the favourites to secure his signature.

Arsenal fans may be wondering why Rice is being targeted after seeing the performances of Partey and Granit Xhaka this season, but England teammate Trippier has insisted that Rice is better than not only Partey but also Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

“Declan. Declan’s unbelievable. I don’t know if you watched the game the other day when [Newcastle] played West Ham, but just his intelligence, the way he breaks up play and how he travels with it, and how powerful he is. Unbelievable, probably one of the best in the world at what he does,” said Trippier, when asked whether he would choose between Rice and Partey, speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five Youtube channel.

Trippier was then asked whether he would take Rice or Casemiro, and it was a similar story.

“Yeah. As defenders like me or yourself, you appreciate a Michael Carrick, or what Declan does. So it makes your job easier when they’re just mopping everything up. Don’t get me wrong, Casemiro, the trophies he’s won, the Champions Leagues, he’s a world-class player, but if you’re talking right now, Decs is incredible,” added Trippier.

Partey, Casemiro and Rice are three of the best midfielders in world football right now and you could probably make an argument for either player being the best of the best, but with more time on his side, Rice could surpass Partey and Rice over the next few years.