According to Union Rayo, if Leeds United are serious in replacing Jesse Marsch with the highly regarded Rayo Vallecano coach, they may have to exercise a £9 million release clause in Andoni Iraola’s contract.

In order to release Julian Nagelsmann from his RB Leipzig contract two years ago, Bayern Munich forked over £20 million, but Leeds could be able to land Iraola for a much less fee.

The promising 40-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Yorkshire after the sacking of Jesse Marsch, but if Leeds want to secure his services they must pay 4th most expensive release clause in football.