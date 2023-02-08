Leeds United’s search for Jesse Marsch’s successor is well underway and the legendary Marcelo Gallardo is now among the managers being considered by the Premier League club.

That is according to the Times, who report that the Whites have four bosses under consideration and have conducted interviews over the last two days.

The Argentine coach was considered by many as the best manager in South America over recent years as he lead River Plate to every trophy possible – which includes two Copa Libertadores titles in 2015 and 2018.

The 47-year-old is out of work since leaving the club last year and is now likely to make the move to Europe and Leeds could be his first club.

Back in 2019, Man City boss Pep Guardiola told Argentine television: “What Gallardo has done with River is incredible.

“Every year three coaches are named as the best in the world, and he’s never among them.

“I can’t understand it. It’s as if there’s nothing else in the world apart from Europe.”