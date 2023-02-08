Liverpool handed potential major transfer boost following Man City FFP charges

Although they’re two of the biggest clubs in the country, both Liverpool and Manchester City face the prospect of needing to rebuild their squads.

Liverpool’s problems have been laid bare for all to see with the Reds’ midfield particularly lacking. Manchester City, on the other hand, have several key players all approaching their mid-thirties and already trailing Arsenal in the league table by five points, it seems the Citizens are struggling to string together a consistent run of form – something they had become best known for in seasons gone by.

Consequently, both teams face the prospect of very busy summers with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola both needing significant reinvestment.

However, following the recent news that City have been charged with well over 100 breaches of Financial Fair Play, depending on the outcome, the Citizens may be forced out of the next major transfer window.

Should that happen, with the likes of Jude Bellingham expected to move on, Liverpool, who are rumoured to be huge admirers of the 19-year-old England international, could find themselves at the front of the queue for the midfielder’s signature.

As for City, fans will need to wait to find out the outcome of the ongoing legal battle, but judging by the number of breaches the club has been charged with, probably should expect a severe punishment to come their way.