Liverpool hero who averaged 2.15 points per game could replace Jesse Marsch

Leeds United have added former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard to their managerial shortlist to succeed Jesse Marsch.

The American coach was sacked by the Yorkshire club on Monday as the Whites look to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

According to the Times, Leeds have four bosses under consideration for the job and have conducted interviews over the last two days.

Now Italian journalist Marco Conterio has stated that Gerrard is on that list after being sacked by Villa this season.

The Liverpool legend began his senior managerial career in Scotland with Rangers, where he averaged an impressive 2.15 points per game in 192 matches but never lived up to expectations in the Premier League.

With Premier League survival on the line, this would be a risky appointment by Leeds, but it is a challenge Gerrard would relish.