Liverpool’s new signing told he may have joined the club at the wrong time

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman believes Cody Gakpo may have joined Liverpool at the wrong time.

The 23-year-old moved to Anfield in January after impressing a great deal in his time at PSV, while he also caught the eye with the Dutch national team at the World Cup.

Still, it’s not been a great start for Gakpo at Liverpool, with the Reds generally struggling at the moment, and with their new signing not really showing the kind of form that many fans will have hoped for.

Koeman believes it can be difficult for young players in these circumstances, suggesting that Gakpo might have been able to handle it better if he’d been more experienced when he made this move.

Koeman, on a YouTube show hosted by former footballer Andy van der Meyde, as quoted by BBC Sport said: “He has ended up in a team that is not doing well. If you don’t score or you’re not important and you don’t win any matches, it’s very difficult, especially for a young player.

“If that was someone aged 28, with experience, it would be different.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope that Gakpo can come good as soon as possible, as this team could really do with someone to give them a lift right now.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on an awful run of just one win from their last seven games.