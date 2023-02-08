Liverpool star returns to training but the Merseyside Derby may come too soon

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has returned to first-team training but the Merseyside Derby on Monday may come too soon.

Jota hasn’t played for Liverpool since being substituted due to an injury sustained against Manchester City back in October.

The Portuguese forward was performing well before his injury and his versatility makes him a useful option for Jurgen Klopp.

The signing of Cody Gakpo has meant Liverpool haven’t missed Jota a significant amount in terms of numbers, but there’s no doubt it would be a welcome return for Klopp.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Jota has returned to full training this week. However, the report does state that the Merseyside Derby on Monday may come a little too early for the 26-year-old.

Liverpool fans will be more concerned about the potential return of Virgil van Dijk ahead of the game against Everton, especially considering their recent Premier League result.

Liverpool shipped three goals against struggling Wolves last week so the return of Van Dijk is desperately needed, with Everton potentially ready to turn a corner under new manager Sean Dyche.