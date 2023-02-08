Boost for Liverpool as Jude Bellingham has already turned down two massive clubs

Liverpool may reportedly have been handed and boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Jude Bellingham, with reports claiming the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has already turned down two other clubs.

The Reds have long been linked strongly with Bellingham after his remarkable rise in recent times, but there’s also a long list of other big names keeping tabs on him ahead of the summer.

Among those were Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, but it seems Bellingham has already said no to these two teams, according to German journalist Patrick Berger, speaking on Sport1.

The England international will now have the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid to choose from, but LFC fans will hope it puts them in a stronger position than before.

It’s a blow for Chelsea to miss out on Bellingham, but they’ve just invested big money in Enzo Fernandez to strengthen their midfield.

The Blues have also been linked with other big names like Moises Caicedo and Sofyan Amrabat, so shouldn’t struggle to find an alternative to Bellingham.