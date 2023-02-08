Tottenham considering offering contract to Liverpool star nearing free transfer

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Liverpool’s Naby Keita has been linked with a surprise move to Tottenham Hotspur after contract talks stall.

The 27-year old Guinea international could leave the club and Tottenham are interested in his services, according to 90Min Football.

Liverpool are yet to strike an agreement over a new contract for their player with his Reds deal set to expire in the summer, and 90min state that Spurs could be ready to swoop and offer him a deal.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Keita’s, but the former RB Leipzig man is concerned over a lack of first team minutes with Thiago and Jordan Henderson both ahead of him in the pecking order.

A lack of regular minutes is of concern to Keita, who is yet to agree a new deal at Anfield.
Lyon, Monaco, Inter, and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on Keita, but a return to Die Roten Bullen seems the most likely, which is probably for the best as Liverpool won’t want to see him potentially strengthening a top four rival.

If Liverpool cannot reach a deal over a new contract with the Guinean, he could leave the club on a free transfer, the reason as to why so many clubs in Europe are circling.

A return to Leipzig would see him reunited with Timo Werner, which is a partnership the club hierarchy are said to be keen on pursuing.

