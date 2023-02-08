Tottenham considering offering contract to Liverpool star nearing free transfer

Liverpool’s Naby Keita has been linked with a surprise move to Tottenham Hotspur after contract talks stall.

The 27-year old Guinea international could leave the club and Tottenham are interested in his services, according to 90Min Football.

Liverpool are yet to strike an agreement over a new contract for their player with his Reds deal set to expire in the summer, and 90min state that Spurs could be ready to swoop and offer him a deal.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Keita’s, but the former RB Leipzig man is concerned over a lack of first team minutes with Thiago and Jordan Henderson both ahead of him in the pecking order.

Lyon, Monaco, Inter, and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on Keita, but a return to Die Roten Bullen seems the most likely, which is probably for the best as Liverpool won’t want to see him potentially strengthening a top four rival.

If Liverpool cannot reach a deal over a new contract with the Guinean, he could leave the club on a free transfer, the reason as to why so many clubs in Europe are circling.

A return to Leipzig would see him reunited with Timo Werner, which is a partnership the club hierarchy are said to be keen on pursuing.