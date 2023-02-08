Man United in advanced talks over £200,000-a-week deal for key star

Over the last decade, David de Gea has been one of the most important players for Man United and after impressing Erik ten Hag this season, a new deal looks to be on the way for the Red Devils goalkeeper.

Following the arrival of the Dutch coach, there were doubts over whether Ten Hag would keep De Gea as the 32-year-old is not known for being a goalkeeper that is good at playing with his feet.

That led to the Manchester club being linked with Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, but the Germany international rejected the move.

Months later, the Premier League club are now in advanced talks with De Gea over a new deal.

According to Football Insider, Man United and De Gea are in advanced talks over a new contract with the Spaniard being offered a three-year deal worth £200,000-a-week.

That is a massive reduction on the goalkeeper’s current £375,000-a-week salary but Ten Hag wants to keep the 32-year-old around as the former Ajax boss has been convinced by his performances this season.