Manchester United may be interested to note that Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot will reportedly be one of the players made available in something of a fire-sale at the Serie A giants this summer.

That’s according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who state that Angel Di Maria, Alex Sandro, Leandro Paredes and Juan Cuadrado will also be among the players put up for sale.

Rabiot was wanted by Man Utd in the summer, as noted by the Daily Mirror, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils try again for the France international, who could be a useful option to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

United fans will surely be hoping that further changes can be made to Erik ten Hag’s squad, with the team showing some promise under the new manager this season, but with some areas of weakness still needing to be addressed.

Rabiot isn’t one of the very best midfielders in the world, but he’s an experienced and reliable performer who could work well as a relatively short-term option for United as they continue to rebuild under Ten Hag.