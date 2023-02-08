Manchester United reportedly have Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their list of transfer targets in case they fail to agree deals for Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

The Red Devils are expected to make a new signing up front a priority for the summer, and Abraham is one name to have been mentioned as one of several backup options, according to the Telegraph.

The England international had a mixed spell at Chelsea earlier in his career, initially looking like a promising young player who could make an impact in the first-team, before eventually losing his place.

Abraham then made a great start at Roma, but has again slightly fallen away in recent times, so it remains to be seen if he’d really be ideal for Man Utd.

It would be interesting to see Abraham back in the Premier League, but United probably need to aim a little higher and get an elite finisher like Kane or Osimhen to become the focal point of Erik ten Hag’s side.

Kane’s record in the Premier League is outstanding, while Osimhen is improving all the time, and probably has a higher ceiling than someone like Abraham.