Exclusive: Why Man United misfit’s potential transfer away might not be entirely straightforward

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United might not find it that easy to sell Donny van de Beek this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Although the Netherlands international’s future at Man Utd is in some doubt ahead of the summer, it might not be entirely straightforward to get rid of him after his serious injury.

Jacobs discussed a number of possible outgoings at Old Trafford this summer, mentioning the likes of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay as well as Van de Beek.

Still, even if the former Ajax man has struggled in his time at United, this might not be the ideal summer for the club to look for a buyer for him as teams might be reluctant to go in for him after only just returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Donny van de Beek has had a difficult spell at Manchester United

This could, interestingly, hand Van de Beek another opportunity to win over Erik ten Hag in pre-season.

“Donny van de Beek is another potential outgoing,” Jacobs said. “But it’s tricky now since the Dutch midfielder is out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. It’s hard to instantly sell a player returning from a long-term injury.

“And, during rehabilitation, it can be demotivating for the player if they sense they’ll be straight out the door when fit.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: “Keep an eye” on Man United & Tottenham pursuing €60m transfer, says journalist
Erik Ten Hag sends Man United fans message ahead of Leeds clash
Exclusive: Arsenal could face Man United & Newcastle competition for midfielder transfer

“Van de Beek is clearly available on the market if the right offer comes, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he sticks around through pre-season and tries to show what he’s capable of.

“That’s the beauty of how ten Hag is handling all his players. He is frank but fair with them and that creates far more of a ‘player meritocracy’ than Manchester United have had under recent managers. So even those out of the starting XI still feel they can earn a chance.”

More Stories Ben Jacobs Donny van de Beek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.