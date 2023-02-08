Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly watched extensive footage of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as he emerges as one of the club’s main transfer targets for the summer.

Expected to cost £100million or more, Osimhen is enjoying a superb season in Serie A and is thought to be a better fit for what Ten Hag is trying to build at Man Utd than Tottenham front-man Harry Kane, who could be another option for the Red Devils, according to the Telegraph.

Osimhen has shown he could have all the attributes to be a hit in the Premier League, and it could be worth spending big money on him this summer, even if it might also be tempting to go for the more proven option in Kane.

While the Nigeria international might need a settling-in period in a new team, country, and league, Kane would surely guarantee goals straight away after showing what he’s capable of in a superb career at Spurs.

The England international is also more than just a goal-scorer, showing great creativity from deep that suggests he could still have plenty to offer even as he ages and the goals perhaps dry up a little.

This won’t be an easy decision for United, but it seems Ten Hag is learning all about Osimhen’s game, so there’s clearly a strong interest there.