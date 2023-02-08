Manchester United and Chelsea had offers rejected for Sofyan Amrabat who was willing to play for Barcelona for free.

Amrabat was one of the most impressive players at the World Cup in 2022. Morocco managed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament and Amrabat played a pivotal role.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Amrabat was a target for Barcelona to replace Sergio Busquets, and it now seems that a move to the Spanish giants would be a dream for the Morrocan.

According to Ashraf bin Ayad, Amrabat was willing to join Barcelona and play for free and even rejected offers from Manchester United and Chelsea, but a move to Barcelona never materialised.

?? Amrabat se ofreció a jugar gratis en el FCB esta temporada. Ofreció a la Fiore el salario que iba a recibir del Barça para poder salir cedido. Su agente tenía también ofertas de Chelsea y Man Utd ( Ten Hag conoce a Sofian desde el Utrecht), pero el jugador solo quería Barça. pic.twitter.com/qs5N4Fe4qW — Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) February 8, 2023

Whether a move happens for Amrabat in the near future remains to be seen, but it sounds like he could actively push for a transfer in the summer window.

Manchester United and Chelsea may have to explore other options if Amrabat is set on joining Barcelona.

Amrabat’s ball-playing ability mixed with his defensive nous could make him an ideal candidate to replace Busquets at Barcelona.