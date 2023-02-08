Manchester United are determined to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Tammy Abraham has been identified as a potential target.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United could look to move for the former Chelsea striker if they fail to land their priority target Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli striker is on top of Manchester United’s wishlist and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can secure his services at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Napoli striker has been in exceptional form and he has scored 17 goals across all competitions this season.

However, the Italian outfit are reluctant to let him leave and that could force Manchester United to turn their attention towards Abraham. The 25-year-old scored 27 goals across all competitions for Roma last season and he could prove to be a useful addition to Erik ten Hag’s attack.

He has played in the Premier League before and the young striker should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact. Abraham has proven himself across a number of clubs over the years and the Red Devils could certainly use someone like him.

That said, the 25-year-old has not been at his best this season scoring just 7 goals and picking up 5 assists across all competitions.

It will be interesting to see whether the former Chelsea striker can recapture his peak form during the second half of the campaign and help Roma finish the season strongly.

Abraham would be an inexpensive option compared to Osimhen and his arrival will leave Manchester United with funds to improve the other areas of their squad as well.