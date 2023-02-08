Manchester United have opened talks with Qatari investors with the Glazers demanding £6bn to sell the club.

Reports recently emerged that Qatari investors were interested in buying Manchester United but the Glazers had set a deadline of the middle of February.

With little time to meet this deadline, the Daily Mail are now reporting that the Qatari investors have opened talks with Manchester United regarding the potential purchase of the club.

However, the report does claim that the £6bn that the Glazers are demanding may be a little unrealistic and they may have to settle for between £4.1bn and £4.5bn.

Manchester United fans will undoubtedly be excited at the prospect of Qatari’s taking over their club as long as they look to spend their money wisely. That’s been a huge issue for Manchester United over the years.

Many players have joined the club for extortionate transfer fees and simply not performed on the pitch, ultimately leading to Manchester United going through multiple different managers over the last few years and struggling to meet their usual exceptionally high standards.