Manchester United are looking to agree on a new deal with David de Gea.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side are in advanced talks with the 32-year-old goalkeeper regarding a contract extension.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can secure an agreement in the coming weeks.

De Gea has been an indispensable asset for Manchester United since joining the club from Atletico Madrid and it is hardly a surprise that Erik ten Hag wants him to continue at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old is good enough to play for a top club and he is likely to be an integral member of the first team in the coming seasons.

De Gea has won multiple trophies at Manchester United and he will be hoping to guide them back to the top of English football once again. Manchester United have shown tremendous improvement since the arrival of Ten Hag and De Gea’s performances have improved as well.

Initially, there were rumours that the Red Devils could look to replace him as the club’s first-choice keeper. However, he has won over his critics with improved performances this season.

The player is expected to sign a three-year deal with Manchester United worth around £200,000-a-week. De Gea’s current contract seems him pocket £375,000-a-week, but the Spaniard has agreed to take a pay cut in order to continue at the Manchester club.

It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard can help Manchester United win a trophy this season.