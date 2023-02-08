The agent of Milan Skriniar had no interest in holding talks with Newcastle United in this January’s transfer window.

The Inter Milan defender is poised to leave the San Siro for a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but it seems Newcastle were also interested in securing his services.

The Magpies even made an “important” contract offer to Skriniar, according to reports in Italy, only for his agent to block any talks as an agreement with PSG was already in place.

Newcastle would have done very well indeed to win the race for this top signing, but it’s undoubtedly hard to compete with a big name like PSG.

Skriniar has since been stripped of the captaincy at Inter after agreeing a move for next season.

PSG also tried to bring his move forward to January but they couldn’t agree a fee with Inter.