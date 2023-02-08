MLS clubs eyeing transfer of Chelsea star

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s time at Chelsea is certain to come to an end once the season concludes but where the 33-year-old will end up is unclear at present as interest grows from MLS clubs.

The former Arsenal star joined Chelsea at the start of the season looking to be their number-one striker for the campaign under previous coach Thomas Tuchel, but the arrival of Graham Potter has seen Aubameyang’s game time reduced significantly.

New arrivals meant that the 33-year-old was left out of Chelsea’s Champions League squad for the knockout rounds and that signified that the striker’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano says that there is interest from MLS clubs in Aubameyang but the player would prefer to stay in Europe for now.

The transfer journalist says: “MLS clubs are interested in Aubameyang but I’m told on the player’s side there’s no green light yet on this kind of solution, he prefers to continue in Europe as of now so nothing advanced at this stage.”

According to GOAL, Los Angeles FC are one of the teams reportedly interested in signing Aubameyang from Chelsea.