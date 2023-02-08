English football was rocked on Monday as Premier League champions Man City were charged with over 100 breaches of the league’s financial rules and that is a case that Newcastle will be paying close attention to.

The Magpies are looking to climb the league table following their recent takeover by Saudi Arabia’s PIF and have moved faster than people expected as Eddie Howe has his team in the top four.

One way Newcastle will look to counteract financial fair play rules is by signing young stars and developing them with Howe’s coaching, which could save the Tyneside club millions.

Recently, the Premier League club signed Garang Kuol and in January brought in Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

Players like this with a high ceiling and noticeable attributes are very valuable to Newcastle and should keep them in line with FFP, and although City developed plenty of young stars, they rarely made the first team and were behind big-money signings in the pecking order.