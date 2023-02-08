“Not for sale” – President deals Man United blow with stance on £100m+ star

Victor Osimhen has proven to be one of the best strikers in the world this season and with interest in the Nigeria international from the Premier League, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has stated that the star is not for sale this summer.

The 24-year-old is expected to cost any interested party above £100m and is a serious option for Man United this summer as they try to solve their striker problem. Osimhen is believed to be the right fit for what Erik ten Hag is trying to build at United ahead of their other option, Tottenham’s Harry Kane, reports the Telegraph.

Speaking about the Nigerian’s future in Naples, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has stated that the striker is not for sale this summer.

Speaking to BILD, the president of the Serie A club said via Fabrizio Romano: “I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale.

“Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts.”

Come the end of the season Osimhen might not even want to leave Napoli as they are strolling to the Serie A title and will be big players in the Champions League this season as well.

The 24-year-old has formed a deadly partnership with Napoli’s new boy Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and having scored 17 goals this season with the Naples-based club, the striker could be tempted to stay.

Nevertheless, if Man United come knocking with a truckload of cash, it might be hard for the player and the Italian club to say no.