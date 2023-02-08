Premier League duo were keen to sign in-form Arsenal attacker

With 14 goals, Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun sits top of the goalscoring chart in Ligue 1 and his talents have attracted a lot of interest from clubs around Europe.

The decision to allow the 21-year-old to move to France on loan this season has proved to be correct from Arsenal’s point of view, as the Gunners will get a player they can now use next season when the striker returns or they can sell the youngster while his value is at its highest.

Balogun came through Arsenal’s youth system and has been at the club his whole career and after a poor loan spell with Middlesborough last season, the youngster has lit things up in France. His 14 goals across 21 Ligue 1 matches makes him the league’s top goalscorer and that will bring the youngster even more interest than what he received last summer.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano says there was a lot of interest in Balogun last summer and that Arsenal never thought of recalling him from his loan in January following Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

The transfer journalist said: “Arsenal never thought of Balogun back in January, they wanted to protect him as Reims loan has been an excellent decision. Some Italian clubs wanted Balogun in July and also two Premier League clubs and Borussia Monchengladbach but France was the best option. Arsenal will decide his future in May/June, not now”