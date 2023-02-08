Chelsea transfer target is also one of three priorities for Barcelona

Barcelona will reportedly make Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat one of their priorities for the summer transfer window.

The Morocco international is a highly sought-after talent at the moment after catching the eye at the World Cup this winter, taking his country to the semi-finals for the first time ever.

It remains to be seen if Barcelona will be able to win the race for his signature, however, as Chelsea also looked into signing him recently, according to the Daily Mail.

The big-spending Premier League giants can probably be expected to keep on trying to improve their squad, even though they’ve just brought in Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

Amrabat may prefer the relative stability of Barcelona, however, who are also being strongly linked now, as per the tweet below…

Chelsea’s issue at the moment is they might not be able to offer Champions League football next season after such a poor run of form this term, despite all their fine work in the transfer market.

Sofyan Amrabat in action for Fiorentina

Barca, meanwhile, are leading the La Liga title race and will be hoping for a brighter future under Xavi after a difficult few years.

Amrabat could be a key part of that, with the 26-year-old perhaps ideal to come in as the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

