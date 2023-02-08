Ben Jacobs has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about the race for the signing of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer this summer.

The Belgium international is one of the finest players in the Premier League in his position, and it looks like there’ll unsurprisingly be plenty of interest in him as his contract at Leicester expires at the end of the season.

Discussing Tielemans’ options, Jacobs made it clear that Arsenal were still interested in Tielemans, with a midfielder clearly high on the Gunners’ list of priorities as he also mentioned Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo being among their targets.

Tielemans could also have interest from Manchester United and Newcastle, according to Jacobs.

“Youri Tielemans is also expected to leave Leicester this summer on a free transfer, barring a U-turn on signing a new deal. Leicester would love to keep him, but Tielemans has been clear for over a year he doesn’t want to extend,” Jacobs wrote.

“Arsenal still haven’t ruled out signing him on a free transfer. They were reluctant to pay a transfer fee over the past two windows, but now the Belgian midfielder is a bargain. Newcastle also really like Tielemans and Manchester United are one to watch as well.”

Tielemans could be ideal to give Man Utd an alternative to Christian Eriksen, while Newcastle would surely do well to keep on targeting the kind of big names they’ve been able to afford since their Saudi takeover.