Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a summer move for the Croatian international midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

According to Inter Live, Tottenham are likely to make a move for the 30-year-old midfielder if Antonio Conte stays at the club beyond this season.

The Italian manager’s contract is expiring in the summer and Tottenham will hope to extend his stay at the club with the new deal.

Conte is reportedly looking to beef up his midfield options and he has identified the 30-year-old defensive midfielder as a potential target.

Brozovic was an important player for Inter Milan when Antonio Conte was managing the Italian club. He was outstanding in the recently concluded World Cup as well.

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old could be an excellent short-term acquisition for Tottenham and he could help them improve further.

The player has a contract with Inter Milan until 2026 and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are prepared to sanction his departure for a reasonable price.

As per reports, Tottenham could look to offer €25 million for the midfielder or they could try to execute a player-plus-cash deal for him involving defender Japhet Tanganga. In the event of a player plus cash deal, Spurs will offer a fee of around €10 million along with the center back.

Tanganga has struggled for game time at the Premier League club and moving to Inter Milan could be ideal for him.

Time will tell whether Inter Milan are prepared to accept either of the two offers from Tottenham when it is presented.