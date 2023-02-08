Tottenham Hotspur rival Chelsea for transfer of impressive 23-year-old

Tottenham are interested in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Costa has been impressive for Porto this season, also being Portugal’s starting goalkeeper at the Qatar World Cup.

The 23-year old has kept 13 clean sheets in 25 games this season and would be an upgrade on the ageing Hugo Lloris, but 90Min Football understands that the club face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for the Portuguese’s signature.

Lloris, 36, has looked shaky this season for Tottenham with his ability to play out from the back and unusually regular shot-stopping errors a concern for those associated with the club.

Like Tottenham, Chelsea are also keen to prioritise upgrading their goalkeeping department, with Edouard Mendy recovering from injury, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is prone to the occasional lapse in concentration meaning it could well be a battle between the two London club to see who lands the in-demand Costa.

Costa has broken several records since establishing himself as Porto’s No.1, most notably becoming the first keeper to assist a goal and save a penalty in a Champions League match back in October.