Exclusive: Arsenal star’s PL offers, Chelsea want striker transfer & more – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal

Arsenal never thought of bringing Folarin Balogun back in January, despite his excellent form in Ligue 1. They wanted to protect him as Reims loan has proven to be an excellent decision for the player’s development. Some Italian club wanted Balogun in July and also two Premier League clubs and Borussia Monchengladbach, but France was seen as the best option. Arsenal will decide Balogun’s future in May/June, not now.

Barcelona

I’m aware there’s been talk of Ansu Fati being unhappy with his role at Barcelona. My understanding is Barca insist they want to trust Fati for present and future, but it’s one of the situations to watch in the summer because they also have to make money and improve the salaries situation. I think a loan makes no sense, the best solution would be a permanent deal but it’s really early to predict how or where. Despite speculation, Bayern Munich are not working on any deal for Fati. English clubs could be one to watch in the summer, but there have been no contacts so far.

Barcelona have the option to sign Yannick Carrasco for around €20m in the summer. This was part of the agreement on the Memphis Depay deal, and they will make a decision in the next months. If Barca don’t move for Carrasco, he has admirers in the Premier League as well.

Inaki Pena, expected to stay at Barca as Galatasaray approaches have been turned down days ago, there’s no intention to accept these offers. Barcelona are already in advanced talks to extend Inaki Pena’s contract as soon as possible.

Ronaldinho has announced that his 17-year old son Joao Mendes will sign for Barcelona – the Brazilian talent has completed a trial with the club.

“I can confirm Barcelona will sign Joao, Barca has always been part of my life and my heart and it will continue with my son,” Ronaldinho said.

Chelsea

As has been widely reported, I think it’s not surprising that Chelsea will explore the market for a new striker – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will leave and after that they only have Armando Broja. Christopher Nkunku is not a number 9, he’s probably going to play behind the striker. But it’s now too early to predict Chelsea decisions on who’s going be the right candidate in that position.

MLS clubs are interested in Aubameyang but I’m told on player side there’s no green light yet on this kind of solution, he prefers to continue in Europe as of now so nothing advanced at this stage.

There is the growing feeling that Thiago Silva is ready to stay at Chelsea for one more season. A one-year contract extension is almost ready, just waiting for the final green light. He wants to be a key player on the pitch and also to help this young squad.

Chelsea explored the possibility of signing Sofyan Amrabat as an alternative Deadline Day option before the Enzo Fernandez deal was sealed — direct contacts took place… but Fiorentina were never open to letting him leave on loan. Many top clubs will keep following the Moroccan midfielder for the future after his strong performances in Serie A and at the World Cup.

Galatasaray

Here we go! Galatasaray are prepared to announce Nicolo Zaniolo as their new signing today as medical tests will be completed, just waiting for the final stages. Zaniolo will become the most expensive signing of Turkish football history. The fee is close to €20m with add-ons, and he’ll sign a contract valid until 2027.

Inter Milan

Premier League clubs are following Denzel Dumfries but Inter turned down all the approaches in January; in the summer the situation could change but they want at least €40m to sell Dumfries. For Romelu Lukaku, it will be discussed at the end of the season and will depend on many factors; it’s not just financial decision.

Inter Milan have activated the buy obligation clause for the Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani from Empoli – deal becomes permanent on €10m fee, confirmed. Deal also includes add-ons after agreement signed last summer.