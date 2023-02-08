Erik ten Hag has praised Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho for “developing” after his recent setback.

Sancho spent some time away from Manchester United recently and has recently returned to first-team action. Sancho made his return off the bench in the cup, but is yet to feature again in the Premier League.

Ten Hag named Sancho on the bench to face Leeds United on Wednesday night, and he’s praised the England international for “developing” and making himself ready to return to first-team action.

?? "He is developing after his set-back, we are happy he [Sancho] is back in the squad!" Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag speaking before his sides game against Leeds ? pic.twitter.com/3XiIqTWfwx — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 8, 2023

Hopefully, we get to see Sancho fit and firing and returning to the form we saw during his time at Dortmund.